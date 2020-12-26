Rayong adds 27 cases, Nakhon Pathom 13

Health workers conduct Covid screening at the Bang Len Thani fish market in Bang Len district of Nakhon Pathom on Friday. A total of 501 people — 440 Myanmar nationals and 61 Thais — were tested. (Photo from Nakhon Pathom PR Facebook page)

Forty-two more Covid-19 infections were reported on Saturday afternoon, hours after authorities confirmed 110 new cases as the virus spreads at a rate unseen in months.

Rayong province reported 27 more cases, Nakhon Pathom reported 13 and Chachoengsao added two.

Governor Charnna Iamsaeng said the new cases brought to 36 the number of coronavirus infections found in the eastern province since Thursday.

The new cases, he said, were believed to be linked to a gambling den and at-risk people were reluctant to come forward for fear of punishment for illegal gambling.

He declared Muang district a maximum-control area, ordering the closure of shopping malls, shops, stadiums, entertainment venues and other facilities from Monday. People can still travel in and out of the district, and there is no lockdown or curfew.

In Nakhon Pathom, 13 people in eight tambons were found to be infected, raising the total to 30.

The new cases include two boys aged 5 and 10, according to the Nakhon Pathom public relations Facebook page, citing a report by the provincial public health office.

The patients, aged between 5 and 72, were in Muang, Nakhon Chasi and Bang Len districts.

The provincial governor has ordered the closure of cock-fighting rings and banned concerts, trade fairs, religious and cultural activities, sports events and other activities where large crowds are involved until further notice.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister’s Office Minister Anucha Nakasai visited the province. He ate shrimp and squid at a restaurant there as part of an effort to reassure the public that seafood was safe.

He also urged people to make merit by giving cooked seafood to monks to help the industry brought to its knees by the outbreak linked to a Samut Sakhon seafood market.

He said he would propose a seafood street near Government House and help for farmers to sell their products at fairs. (story continues below)

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Anucha Nakasai (seated third from left) and colleagues enjoy a seafood lunch at Rom Mai Rim Na restauraunt in Sam Phran district of Nakhon Pathom province, as part of an effort to reassure the public that seafood is safe to eat. (Photo from Nakhon Pathom PR Facebook page)

In Phetchaburi, meanwhile, it was reported at 2pm that nine more people were found infected, most of them linked to Samut Sakhon. Two of them contracted the disease from family members exposed earlier.

Chachoengsao province also reported two more cases — a 64-year-old shrimp farmer and his 17-year-old granddaughter.

An investigation found they had taken shrimp to be sold in Samut Sakhon on Dec 12.