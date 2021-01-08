205 new Covid-19 cases

Travellers wear face masks for Covid-19 prevention at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Thursday. The country reported 205 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The government on Friday reported 205 new cases of novel coronavirus disease - 131 local infections, 58 from active testing and 16 arrivals, raising the total to 9,841.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the new local infections included 37 in Samut Sakhon province, 29 in Bangkok, 22 in Samut Prakan, 10 in Chon Buri and 4 in Nakhon Pathom.

The 58 new cases found through active case finding comprised 21 each in Samut Sakhon and Chon Buri, 9 in Chanthaburi and 7 in Rayong. Since Dec 18, Covid-19 had spread to 57 provinces.

The 16 infected arrivals came from India, Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Czechia, the United States (4), and Myanmar (7).

Dr Taweesilp said 37 provinces logged Covid-19 cases in the past week, 16 provinces were free of the disease in the same period and four provinces had not reported a Covid-19 case over the past two weeks.

Twenty provinces had not reported an infection since Dec 15. They were Si Sa Ket, Yasothon, Bung Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Roi Et, Kalasin, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Phrae, Phayao, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Uthai Thani, Phitsanulok, Phangnga, Chumphon, Phatthalung, Patttani and Yala.

Of the total 9,841 cases, 5,255 or 53.4% had recovered, including 734 discharged over the previous 24 hours and 4,519 were receiving treatment. The death toll remained at 67, which was 0.68% of total cases.