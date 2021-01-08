Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
205 new Covid-19 cases
Thailand
General

205 new Covid-19 cases

published : 8 Jan 2021 at 12:32

writer: Online Reporters

Travellers wear face masks for Covid-19 prevention at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Thursday. The country reported 205 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
Travellers wear face masks for Covid-19 prevention at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Thursday. The country reported 205 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The government on Friday reported 205 new cases of novel coronavirus disease - 131 local infections, 58 from active testing and 16 arrivals, raising the total to 9,841.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the new local infections included 37 in Samut Sakhon province, 29 in Bangkok, 22 in Samut Prakan, 10 in Chon Buri and 4 in Nakhon Pathom.

The 58 new cases found through active case finding comprised 21 each in Samut Sakhon and Chon Buri, 9 in Chanthaburi and 7 in Rayong. Since Dec 18, Covid-19 had spread to 57 provinces.

The 16 infected arrivals came from India, Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Czechia, the United States (4), and Myanmar (7).

Dr Taweesilp said 37 provinces logged Covid-19 cases in the past week, 16 provinces were free of the disease in the same period and four provinces had not reported a Covid-19 case over the past two weeks.

Twenty provinces had not reported an infection since Dec 15. They were Si Sa Ket, Yasothon, Bung Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Roi Et, Kalasin, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Phrae, Phayao, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Uthai Thani, Phitsanulok, Phangnga, Chumphon, Phatthalung, Patttani and Yala.

Of the total 9,841 cases, 5,255 or 53.4% had recovered, including 734 discharged over the previous 24 hours and 4,519 were receiving treatment. The death toll remained at 67, which was 0.68% of total cases.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, say organisers

TOKYO: Tokyo Olympics organisers insisted Friday that the coronavirus-postponed Games will still go ahead despite Japan declaring a state of emergency less than 200 days before the opening ceremony.

12:45
Thailand

Covid latest

The government reports 205 new cases of novel coronavirus disease - 131 local infections, 58 from active testing and 16 arrivals, raising the total to 9,841.

12:32
Business

Oil price outlook steady

Dubai crude oil prices, the benchmark used in Southeast Asia, are forecast to average between US$45 and $55 per barrel this year -- they ended 2020 around $51 -- as the market expects that the Covid-19 pandemic will ease and economic activity is likely to pick up.

11:29