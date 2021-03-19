One death, 100 new Covid-19 cases

Vendors at Muang municipal market in Nakhon Sawan province wait their turn as health officials collect nasal samples for Covid-19 testing, at the market on Friday. (Photo: Chalit Pumruang)

One more death and 100 new Covid-19 cases, 96 local infections and 4 imported, were reported on Friday, lifting the total to 90 fatalities and 27,594 cases.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said a 53-year-old Thai woman living and working in Samut Sakhon had died.

She had suffered from diabetes and chronic heart and lung problems before catching the disease.

On Jan 28, she had a cough, sore throat and rapid heart beat and lost her sense of smell.

On Feb 2, she was admitted to a private hospital in Samut Sakhon where she tested positive for the coronavirus. On Feb 3, she was transferred to a hospital in Bangkok. She developed bleeding in the brain and a blood infection, and died on March 17.

Of the 100 new local infections, 47 were in Samut Sakhon (29 confirmed at hospitals, 18 through community testing).

Bangkok reported 22 new cases (22 at hospitals, 14 through community testing).

Other provinces reported 27 new cases (18 confirmed at hospitals. 9 in communities).

The four imported cases were arrivals from Japan (1), the United Arab Emirates (1), the Netherlands (1) and France (1). Two were Thais, one Dutch and one French. All were in quarantine.

Of the total 27,594 people diagnosed with Covid-19 to date 26,450 (95.8%) have recovered, including 73 discharged from hospitals on Thursday, and 1,054 people remain in hospitals. The death toll rose to 90, the CCSA said.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 546,090 over the previous 24 hours to 122.36 million. The worldwide death toll up 10,473 to 2.70 million.

The US had the most cases at 30.35 million, up 62,629.

Brazil was second with 11.76 million, up 87,169. India came third with 11.51 million, up 39,643. Thailand was 115th.