119 new cases reported, quarantine may be eased

Students, all wearing face masks, enter the Covid-screening point at a building of Donmuang Taharnagardbamrung School in Bangkok for the General Aptitude Test (GAT)/ Professional and Academic Aptitude Test (PAT) for Grade 12 students on Saturday. (Photo by Apichit Jinakul)

A total of 119 new Covid-19 cases — 112 local infections and seven imported — reported on Saturday, raising the total to 27,713 with no new deaths, as authorities are considering easing quarantine rules.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 65 cases were found in hospitals among outpatients and 47 through active case finding in communities.

Samut Sakhon province, the epicentre of the new wave of coronavirus in December, logged 38 cases, or 33.9% of the local infections. Of these, 34 cases — 26 Thais, 12 Myanmar people — were confirmed in hospitals and five detected in communities.

Bangkok made up another 38 of the local cases — split evenly between outpatients and community testing. They were 31 Thais, six Myanmar people and one Lao national.

Eight other provinces reported a combined 36 cases, or 32.14%. Of these, 12 were among outpatients and 24 through community testing.

Samut Prakan reported 15 new cases, followed by Pathum Thani (9), Nonthaburi (4), Ayutthaya (3), Tak (2), Nakhon Pathom (1), Suphan Buri (1), and Yasothon (1).

The seven imported cases were quarantined arrivals from Myanmar (2), Russia (2), India (1), Poland (1) and Sweden (1).

Of the 27,713 people diagnosed with Covid-19, a total of 26,512 (95.7%) have recovered, including 62 discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours, and 1,111 people remain in hospitals. The death toll remains at 90, said the CCSA.

According to the centre, the 14-day quarantine requirement will likely be eased in phases starting next month.

From April 1 to Sept 30, the period will be cut to 10 days for Thais and foreigners with results of tests conducted within the previous 72 hours even though they do not have vaccine certificates.

If the situation warrants it, people who have such test results and vaccine certificates showing they have completed required shots 14 days before travelling, will be isolated for only seven days.

From Oct 1, quarantine may not be required in certain areas of the country where more than 70% of medical workers have been vaccinated; the inoculation targets of risk groups have been reached; and the areas have the capacity to accommodate low-risk arrivals in the initial phase.

Global Covid-19 cases rose 514,038 in the past 24 hours to 122.88 million. The worldwide death toll rose by 9,895 to 2.71 million.

The US had the most cases at 30.42 million, up 65,981. Brazil came second with 11.87 million, up 89,409 and India was third with 11.55 million, up 40,950. Thailand ranked 115th.