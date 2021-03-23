297 migrant detainees test positive for Covid

Senior police officers inspect a field hospital at the Royal Thai Police Sports Club on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Monday reported almost 300 foreign immigrants at the Immigration Bureau's detention centres in Suan Phlu and Bang Khen have contracted Covid-19.

CCSA assistant spokesperson Apisamai Srirangson said 98 out of 1,888 foreign immigrants at the detention centres tested positive from March 11 to Saturday. Some 297 more confirmed cases, most of whom entered the kingdom illegally, were reported on Saturday.

Myanmar, Vietnamese and Cambodian nationals were among the infected, the doctor said.

The centres had stopped accepting new detainees, she said. A 120-bed field hospital has been set up at the Royal Thai Police Sports Club on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.

There have been no reports of infections among immigration officers, the doctor said.

The Public Health Ministry held a press briefing about the infected detainees at the Immigration Bureau on Monday afternoon.

The infected detainees have been separated from the others.

The ministry is expediting vaccinations for immigration officers who have been in contact with immigration detainees. Seventy of the officers have been vaccinated, according to Dr Apisamai.

There are 1,615 immigration detainees at the detention centres -- most of them from Myanmar.

Police commissioner Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk went to the Royal Thai Police Sport Club to inspect the setting up of the field hospital.

The national police chief said the infected detainees would be transferred to the field hospital for treatment by physicians and nurses from the Police General Hospital.

Immigration Bureau Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang admitted the crowded conditions of the centres contributed to infections among the detainees.