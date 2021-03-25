Section
97 new Covid-19 cases
97 new Covid-19 cases

published : 25 Mar 2021 at 11:59

writer: Online Reporters

Health workers move 100 Covid-19 infected undocumented migrants from the immigration detention centre in Bang Khen district to the field hospital at the police-owned Boonyachinda Stadium in Laksi district on Wednesday, when the country logged 97 new cases. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
The government on Thursday reported 97 new Covid-19 cases, 92 local infections and five imported, raising the total to 28,443.

The Department of Disease Control said 49 new cases were detected in communities and 43 at hospitals.

Bangkok logged 65 new cases, or 70% of the daily increment nationwide. Of these, 44 were identified through mass testing (27 Thais, 16 from Myanmar and one Tajikistani) and 21 Thais at hospitals.

Samut Sakhon province recorded 15 new cases, 12 confirmed at hospitals and three in communities.

There were five new cases in Samut Prakan, three in Nakhon Pathom and one new case each in Chachoengsao, Pathum Thani, Suphan Buri and Ratchaburi.

The five imported cases were quarantined arrivals from the United States (2), Sweden, Turkey and Malaysia.

Of the 28,443 total cases, 26,946 (94%) have recovered, including 73 discharged on Wednesday, and 1,405 remain in hospital. The death toll is unchanged at 92.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 583,741 in 24 hours to 125.42 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 10,410 to 2.76 million. The US had the most cases at 30.70 million, up 66,538, and the most deaths at 558,422, up 1,405.

