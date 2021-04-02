Section
Govt to launch 'Health Wallet' app for Covid-19 vaccine registration
Thailand
General

published : 2 Apr 2021 at 17:37

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

People wait their turn for Covid-19 vaccination at Pattaya City Hospital on Friday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)
The government will soon launch “Health Wallet", a smartphone app for people to register for Covid-19 vaccination.

Government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had discussed the preparation of a phone app for people to register to receive Covid-19 vaccines at a meeting with officials from the Public Health, Interior and Finance ministries on Friday morning.

The Health Wallet app would be used for Covid-19 vaccine registration. It would keep all registration data so vaccines could be distributed to people in all provinces.  

The Finance Ministry and Krungthai Bank would supervise the Health Wallet app and work  closely with the Public Health Ministry, which will launch the “Mor Prom’’ phone app, which allows people to book their Covid-19 vaccinaion.

Mr Anucha said the prime minister put emphasis on accelerating all processes to have Thais vaccinated against Covid-19,  so the country could fully re-open.

By year's end, at least 60% of  the population should be vaccinated, in preparation for the official re-opening of the country in early 2022, the spokesman said.


