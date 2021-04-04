Section
Japanese ambassador to Thailand infected with coronavirus
Japanese ambassador to Thailand infected with coronavirus

published : 4 Apr 2021 at 13:55

writer: Online Reporters

Japanese ambassador to Thailand Kazuya Nashida
Japanese ambassador to Thailand Kazuya Nashida

Japanese ambassador to Thailand Kazuya Nashida has been infected with Covid-19, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, without providing details.

The ministry said the ambassador was being treated at a hospital in the kingdom and his condition is improving.

"Employees who are suspected of having close contact with the ambassador are quarantined at home and being monitored," it said, adding that all those who may have been exposed will be alerted by the embassy.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Sunday said three Japanese nationals were among 87 local infections. It was unclear whether one of them was the ambassador.

