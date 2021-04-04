Section
'Jay Fai' closed after virus scare
Thailand
General

published : 4 Apr 2021 at 22:18

writer: Online Reporters

Owner of Michelin-starred restaurant Supinya “Jay Fai” Junsuta. (Photo by Jetjaras Na Ranong)
Owner of Michelin-starred restaurant Supinya “Jay Fai” Junsuta. (Photo by Jetjaras Na Ranong)

Legendary Bangkok street food chef Supinya “Jay Fai” Junsuta has announced the temporary closure of her eponymous restaurant after a patron tested positive for Covid-19.

The restaurant announced through its official twitter account, @jayfaibangkok, that a patron who visited the restaurant on April 1 between 6.30pm-9.30pm have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

“We are taking all the necessary precautions, including a deep cleaning of the entire premises and its surrounding area, sanitising equipment and surfaces with disinfectant and all staff members are undergoing swab testing for Covid-19.”

Chef-proprietor Supinya has been cooking at her open-air shophouse on Bangkok’s Maha Chai Road for over 40 years, turning what was once a modest restaurant into a coveted dining destination.

In 2018, her restaurant was awarded a Michelin star in recognition of her food. More recently, the restaurant received the 2021 Icon Award — Asia.

