Thailand logs 4 deaths, 1,443 Covid cases Tuesday

Rows of beds for incoming Covid-19 coronavirus patients are seen at a new field hospital in a sports stadium on the outskirts of Bangkok on Sunday. (AFP photo)

The government on Tuesday reported 1,443 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic to 45,185. Four new deaths were reported, raising the toll to 108.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the 105th death was of a bed-ridden Thai woman, 78, in Bangkok who had hypertension and thyroid disorder. She tested positive on April 3 while being asymptomatic, developed symptoms on April 12 and died at 6.10pm on Saturday.

The 106th fatality was a Thai male vendor, 78, in Bangkok who had diabetes and hypertension. He developed symptoms on April 11, tested positive on April 15 and died at 11.35am on Monday.

The 107th death was of an Indian woman, 86, who had been confined to bed and suffered from a thyroid disorder. She tested positive on Sunday and died at 8.48pm the same day.

The 108th fatality was a Thai man, 30, in Bangkok who had had obesity and visited an entertainment place in Thong Lor area of Bangkok. He first had symptoms on April 4 and tested positive on April 9. He later suffered severe lung inflammation and died at 5.39am on Monday.

“The serious cases had contact with previously confirmed cases and family members, visited high-risk locations or had chronic illnesses,” Dr Taweesilp said.

Of the 1,443 new cases over the past 24 hours, 1,328 were confirmed at hospitals, 113 detected via mass testing and two were quarantined arrivals from Denmark (a Thai housewife, 43) and India (an Indian man, a 33-year-old marketing manager).

“Case numbers are still heading in an upward direction. So people’s cooperation remains necessary,” the spokesman said.

The 1,441 new local infections were reported in 68 provinces, mainly in Bangkok and other central plains provinces, Dr Taweesilp said.

Bangkok logged 350 new cases, Chiang Mai 116, Chon Buri 82, Samut Prakan 60 and Pathum Thani 57.

Total cases this month alone rose to 16,322, mostly in the central plains. As many as 16,119 were being treated at hospitals, the spokesman said, overwhelming hospital bed capacity.

Of the existing patients, 223 were in critical condition with 55 placed on ventilators.

“As the number of new cases rises, the number of critically ill patients naturally rises,” Dr Taweesilp said.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 657,827 in 24 hours to 142.69 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 9,813 to 3.04 million. The United States had the most cases at 32.47 million, up 51,650, at the most deaths at 581,542, up 488. India was second with 15.31 million cases, up 256,947.