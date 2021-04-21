Two deaths,1458 new cases

Social Security Fund members wait for free Covid-19 testing at the Bangkok Youth Centre in Din Daeng district on Wednesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Two new local deaths related to Covid-19 and 1,458 new infections have raised the death toll to 110 and the number of cases to 46,643.

Apisamai Srirangson, a spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Wednesday the 109th death was a Thai woman, 56, in Bangkok who suffered from diabetes, hypertension, chronic renal failure and obesity.

The woman developed a cough and a fever on April 10. On April 13 she was tested for Covid-19 and the result returned positive the following day.

She was admitted to hospital last Saturday with breathing difficulties. An X-ray found severe lung inflammation. On Monday her respiratory system failed and she died at 4.19pm that day.

The 110th death was a Thai man, 32, in Nonthaburi province. He had allergies and was in contact on April 4 with a since confirmed Covid case.

On April 8, he had a mild fever and a cough with blood in his phlegm, which was a common symptom lately, Dr Apisamai said. On April 15 he became fatigued and was admitted to hospital the following day.

An X-ray found severe lung inflammation. His condition deteriorated and he died on Monday.

The 1,458 new cases confirmed on Tuesday comprised 1,454 local infections and four quarantined arrivals, from Japan (two Japanese, one Thai) and Malaysia (a Thai woman).

Of the 1,454 local infections, 1,346 were confirmed at hospitals and 108 detected through mass testing in communities.

Bangkok logged 365 new cases comprising 84 linked to markets, communities and transport services, 31 to entertainment places, parties, concerts and restaurants, and 250 who were in contact with previously infected people.

So far this month, the capital had 4,329 cases and adjacent provinces reported a total of 2,656 cases, Dr Apisamai said.

Chiang Mai had 134 new cases, Chon Buri 80, Nonthaburi 69, Rayong 64, Samut Prakan 54 and Phrachuap Khiri Khan 47.

"Many new cases are people who were in contact with previously confirmed cases and this raises the number of infections among family members and the local community," she said.

Of the 46,643 total cases, 29,371 (63%) had recovered, including 413 discharged over the previous 24 hours, and 17,162 were in hospital.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 824,975 in 24 hours to 143.54 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 13,905 to 3.06 million. The United States had the most cases at 32.54 million, up 60,317, and the most deaths at 582,456, up 883.

India was second with 294,290 new cases, raising its total to 15.61 million. The death toll there also rose sharply, by 2,020 to 182,570.

Brazil was third with 73,172 new cases for a total of 14.05 million, with 3,481 new deaths in 24 hours, increasing the toll to 378,530.