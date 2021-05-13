Health official dies after being vaccinated

People are given a Covid-19 vaccine at an inoculation centre at CentralPlaza Lardprao shopping complex on Wednesday.(Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

A public health official has died seven days after being given a Covid-19 vaccine, deputy permanent secretary for health Sura Wisetsak said on Thursday.

Dr Sura said the woman was found to have also been taking diet pills. The cause of death was still being investigated.

The woman died at Phra Nang Klao Hospital.. She worked in the ministry’s Health Administration Division.

She was admitted to the hospital after suffering heart failure, Dr Sura said.

Her hospital record showed that she had received a Covid-19 vaccine seven days before she died. She was also taking a weight loss drug, Dr Sura said.

The case was on the agends of a meeting of a committee considering the side effects of Covid-19 vaccination.

The deputy health secretary gave no further details of the dead woman, and did not say what kind of vaccine she was given.

No officials could be reached for confirmation of the type of vaccine she had been administered.

According to data compiled from government briefings to date, the main type of vaccine the government is giving right now is Coronavac, made by Sinovac Biotech, since the first lot of locally produced AstraZeneca vaccine will not be available until early June.