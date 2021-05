25 new Covid deaths, 9,635 new cases

A medical worker in protective clothing looks into an emergency room for Covid-19 patients at Busarakam field hospital on Friday. (Photo by Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Twenty-five Covid-19 deaths and 9,635 new cases were reported on Monday, bringing the total to 614 fatalities and 111,082 cases.

Of the new cases, 6,853 were found in prisons, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.