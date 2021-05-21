Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Indian variant infects Laksi construction camp
Thailand
General

Indian variant infects Laksi construction camp

published : 21 May 2021 at 14:23

writer: Online Reporters

A shuttered construction camp in Laksi district of Bangkok, with a banner at the entrance saying
A shuttered construction camp in Laksi district of Bangkok, with a banner at the entrance saying "Entry and exit prohibited to everybody". The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Friday reported that 15 workers at the camp were found infected with the Indian variant of the virus. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Fifteen workers at a construction site in Laksi district of Bangkok were found to be infected with the Indian variant of Covid-19.

Many workers at the camp were infected with standard strain of Covid-19, Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Friday.

However, in 15 cases they were diagnosed with the mutated Indian variant of the virus. 

“The 15 construction workers with the Indian variant of Covid-19 have been admitted to hospital and are receiving good treatment," Dr Taweesilp said.

"Health workers and investigators were deployed to contain the disease. The Indian variant causes widespread infections.”  

All movement of workers between construction camps has been prohibited, he said. 

Dr Taweesilp said there were now 35 Covid-19 clusters in 23 districts of Bangkok.

Those deserving maximum precautions were construction workers' camps in Laksi, Don Muang and Klong Toey districts; crowded communities in Klong Toey and Din Daeng district; Bang Kapi market in Bang Kapi district; and gem trade venues in Bang Rak district.

The CCSA on Friday reported 32 new Covid fatalities and 3,431 new cases -2,530 were in the general population and 951 in prisons.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

School opening delayed in Greater Bangkok

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Friday extended the closure of schools in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan to control Covid-19.

15:15
Life

K-pop megaband BTS renews Grammy challenge with 'Butter'

SEOUL: South Korean megaband BTS said on Friday it was renewing its quest to win a Grammy Award with its new single "Butter", building on its success last year, when it became the first Korean pop group to win a Grammy nomination.

15:09
Thailand

+32 Covid deaths

The coronavirus disease claims another 17 men and 15 women, with 2,530 new cases in local communities and 951 in prisons.

14:35