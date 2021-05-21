Indian variant infects Laksi construction camp

A shuttered construction camp in Laksi district of Bangkok, with a banner at the entrance saying "Entry and exit prohibited to everybody". The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Friday reported that 15 workers at the camp were found infected with the Indian variant of the virus. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Fifteen workers at a construction site in Laksi district of Bangkok were found to be infected with the Indian variant of Covid-19.

Many workers at the camp were infected with standard strain of Covid-19, Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Friday.

However, in 15 cases they were diagnosed with the mutated Indian variant of the virus.

“The 15 construction workers with the Indian variant of Covid-19 have been admitted to hospital and are receiving good treatment," Dr Taweesilp said.

"Health workers and investigators were deployed to contain the disease. The Indian variant causes widespread infections.”

All movement of workers between construction camps has been prohibited, he said.

Dr Taweesilp said there were now 35 Covid-19 clusters in 23 districts of Bangkok.

Those deserving maximum precautions were construction workers' camps in Laksi, Don Muang and Klong Toey districts; crowded communities in Klong Toey and Din Daeng district; Bang Kapi market in Bang Kapi district; and gem trade venues in Bang Rak district.

The CCSA on Friday reported 32 new Covid fatalities and 3,431 new cases -2,530 were in the general population and 951 in prisons.