Power cut sparks better care protest

Local authorities on Friday agreed to improve the living conditions at a Covid-19 field hospital set up at an electronics factory in Phetchaburi's Khao Yoi district following a protest by migrant workers being treated there on Thursday night, according to local media.

The protest reportedly ignited at the field hospital set up in the compound of a factory owned by Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) Plc in the district after hundreds of Covid-19 patients, mostly workers from Myanmar, were left inside without electricity and proper ventilation for several hours due to a power outage.

The power failure reportedly occurred at Building 11, which houses the field hospital. The outage was reportedly caused by a power surge due to hundreds of electric fans simultaneously being used.

Aside from the outage, many of the patients from Myanmar also complained about the quality and portions of the food being served, local media said. The migrant workers reportedly claimed they did not get a fair share of the food when compared with the Thai patients.

Local officials were quoted saying all patients are provided with three meals per day, which include fruit, snacks and drinking water.

The situation was brought under control later in the night after the power outage was being addressed, according to local media.

Maj Gen Prayuk Oun-ob, commander of Army Circle 15, said the patients were satisfied with the solution provided by officials and went back inside the building after electricity came back at 11.45pm. It is unclear what time the power outage began, but he reportedly said no violence had taken place during the protest.

Wiporn Waewsripong, chief of Khao Yoi, in a video conference said local officials were properly equipped and ready to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.