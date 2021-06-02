Section
AstraZeneca beginning local vaccine deliveries
Thailand
General

AstraZeneca beginning local vaccine deliveries

published : 2 Jun 2021 at 16:16

writer: Online Reporters

Delivery trucks leave the Siam Bioscience factory in Nonthaburi's Bang Yai district. The company said it will begin supplying the government with its Covid-19 vaccine this week. (Photo: AstraZeneca/Siam Bioscience)
Delivery trucks leave the Siam Bioscience factory in Nonthaburi's Bang Yai district. The company said it will begin supplying the government with its Covid-19 vaccine this week. (Photo: AstraZeneca/Siam Bioscience)

AstraZeneca and Siam Bioscience on Wednesday announced they were ready to start supplying the government with Covid-19 vaccine produced in Thailand.

The announcement said the vaccine made by Siam Bioscience would be supplied to the Public Health Ministry.

The amount to be supplied initially was not announced, only that deliveries were beginning this week.

"AstraZeneca will deliver the first locally produced vaccine doses to Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health, in support of their mass vaccination programme," the statement said.

"Distribution to other Southeast Asian countries will commence in the coming weeks,"  

AstraZeneca and Siam Bioscienceheld a ceremony on Wednesday to mark the first release of the vaccine.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Tuesday that 6 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine would be delivered this month, with the first lot expected next Monday.

