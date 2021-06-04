Cal-Comp factory cluster exceeds 6,000

165 new infections reported at factory on Friday, Phetchaburi officials also testing at fresh market

Health workers conduct Covid testing among vendors at a fresh market in Muang district of Phetchaburi on Friday after some vendors were reported to be infected. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)

PHETCHABURI: Another 165 new coronavirus infections have been confirmed at a Cal-Comp Electronics factory in Khao Yoi district, pushing the total over the past three weeks past 6,000.

The new cases were found in mass testing that has been under way at the Cal-Comp site. Of the 6,124 cases reported to date, one person has died of Covid-19, 1,828 have recovered and been discharged, and another 4,295 people remained at hospitals, the provincial Covid operation centre said on Friday.

The factory in Khao Yoi district, which has over 14,000 workers, was closed earlier because of the spike in the coronavirus cases since May 15. A power outage and other problems at a field hospital set up in the complex led to a workers' protest, and a promise by authorities to improve conditions.

Phetchaburi on Friday reported 198 new Covid cases, of which 33 were not linked to the factory. This brought cumulative infections to 6,939, with seven fatalities since the new wave of the outbreak began on April 1. A total of 4,568 patients remained at hospitals.

There were reports that some vendors at a fresh market in Muang district might have been infected, sparking concern about a new cluster.

The municipality, Phra Chom Klao Hospital and the Muang district public health office are arranging mass testing at the market and other risk areas to improve confidence among residents.

On Friday, a total of 165 vendors at the market registered for Covid testing.