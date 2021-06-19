Covid cases at Hua Hin pineapple plant pass 400

People wait for Covid-19 vaccinations in Prachuap Khiri Khan. (File photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Forty-five new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 34 of them from a cluster at a canned pineapple factory in Hua Hin district, raising the total in the factory past 400.

The 34 new infections were found during mass testing among people in at-risk groups at a quarantine facility in the compound of the Dole Thailand factory in tambon Nong Phlab of Hua Hin district. This brought the total number of cases at the factory to 413, said Dr Suriya Khuharat, chief of the Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial public health office.

Another new case reported on Saturday was linked to a cluster at the Surachai Poultry Food factory in tambon Hin Lek Fai in Hua Hin. This raised the total at the chicken processing plant to 131.

Dr Suriya said the two factories were still operating their production lines as normal as the outbreak had not affected their products.

He also expressed confidants that authorities would be able to keep the Covid situation in the province under control.

Other new infections reported on Saturday included three people infected by family members in Bang Saphan district and one in Pran Buri who had contracted the disease from someone in Ban Lat district of Phetchaburi.