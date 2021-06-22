Covid-19 Infections rising in Chon Buri

People queue for Covid-19 vaccination in Muang district, Chon Buri, on June 7. (Photo: Chon Buri public health office Facebook page)

CHON BURI: Another 335 coronavirus infections were reported in Chon Buri province on Tuesday, more than 200 inked to a cluster at Talad Mai market.

On Monday the provincial health office had reported 187 new infections and two deaths, on Sunday 175 new cases and 145 on Saturday.

The 335 cases were detected over the previous 24 hours and were in several clusters -- at Talad Mai market in Muang district (233), at Sattahip market in Sattahip district (20), a migrant workers’ camp of Standard Performance Co in Si Racha district (5), and a migrant workers’ camp of JWS Co in Si Racha district (1).

The provincial public healh office said one patient worked in an at-risk occupation, 4 caught it from infected patients linked to a cluster at Bang Sai, 23 were infected by other family members and another 4 by colleagues. Nineteen other cases had come into contact with previously confirmed cases.

The remaining cases were still under investigation, the health office said on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, Muang district had highest number (263), followed by Sattahip (26), Si Racha (18), Bang Lamung (7), Phan Thong (6), Phanat Nikhom (4), Ban Bueng (3), Bo Thong (3), Koh Chan (3), and one each from Samut Prakan and Chachoengsao who were treated at hospitals in Chon Buri.

The new infections brought the provincial total to 6,628 cases, of which 4,967 have recovered, with 45 discharged on Monday. There were no more deaths. Accumulated fatalities stood at 37, the health office said.

Chon Buri has 19 clusters – workplaces (8), construction camps (5), markets (3), and communities (3), according to the health office Facebook page.

Talad Mai market is reported to be the biggest wholesale vegetable and fruit market in the East. According to the Talad Mai Facebook page, the K3 zone has been closed from June 18 until June 25.