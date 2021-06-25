Fears full Bangkok lockdown could spread Covid to provinces

Dr Apisamai Srirangson, spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, elaborates on ideas about lockdowns to control outbreaks in Bangkok, at Government House on Friday. (Screenshot)

The Department of Disease Control has proposed only spot-lockdowns in Bangkok because a complete closure could spread Covid-19 to other provinces as workers returned home, a senior spokeswoman said on Friday.

The department said lockdowns should be restricted to high-risk areas, such as zones of migrant workers, workers' camps, specific markets and specific sub-districts, Apisamai Srirangson, spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said.

The proposal was presented to the CCSA on Friday .

The department also said only "risky" businesses or activities should be suspended.

The department preferred selective lockdowns to the closure of the whole capital, Dr Apisamai said.

Health officials were afraid that total lockdowns could worsen the problem. An example was the closure of Markaz Islamic school in Yala, which led to Covid-19 spreading to 11 provinces in the South.

"Officials wonder if a total lockdown would prompt workers to return to their home provinces, and spread the disease," Dr Apisamai said.

Health authorities were looking into imposing strict disease control measures in outbreak areas.

She cited an outbreak at Simummuang market in tambon Khu Khot of Pathumi Thani's Lum Luk Ka district.

The 350-rai wholesale market served a nationwide trading network involving large and small farms in the provinces, and about 20,000 customers and 20,000 vendors and migrant workers were there every day, Dr Apisamai said.

Operations at the market could continue under effective disease control measures.

Its closure would affect a considerable number of related businesses, including food stalls in the vicinity of the market, Dr Apisamai said.

Bangkok had 107 clusters of Covid-19 cases and had recorded 64,977 cases in the third wave of the coronavirus that began in early April.