5,406 new Covid cases announced Monday, third-highest ever
Thailand
General

5,406 new Covid cases announced Monday, third-highest ever

published : 28 Jun 2021 at 08:24

writer: Online Reporters

A health worker prepares a dose of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre inside Bang Sue Grand Station on June 21, 2021. (Reuters photo)
Health authorities on Monday said 22 more Covid-19 fatalities and 5,406 new transmissions around Thailand occurred during Sunday's 24 hours, bringing the accumulated toll to 1,934 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 249,853.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 5,397 of the new infections were in the general population and only nine in prisons. 

While Sunday's death toll was just over half that of Saturday's, the number of new cases was the third-highest ever recorded in Thailand, following 9,635 on May 17 and 5,485 on May 31.

Cases in Thailand are now rising faster than in every European country except the United Kingdom, and at about the same rate as the United States, although the novel coronavirus is spreading more quickly in Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia. While daily new cases are falling rapidly in India, they are still exponentially higher than in other Asian countries..

-- More details later from the daily afternoon briefing --


