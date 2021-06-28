Section
Korat ups guard after finding infected workers from Bangkok
Thailand
General

published : 28 Jun 2021 at 13:38

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

Workers wait their turn to be tested for Covid-19 in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: New infections found among workers and their families returning from Covid-19 hit Bangkok have set alarm bells ringing in this northeastern province.

Nakhon Ratchasima city mayor Prasert Boonchaisuk on Monday ordered all 15 schools and childcare centres operated by the municipality to close for one week, until next Sunday, after the infections were detected.

"35++ and continues to rise," Jade Boonyawongwirote, assistant director of Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, said in a Facebook message posted on Monday.

He was referring to the number of new transmissions detected in the province on Monday, and that 35 of the new cases were people arriving from Bangkok.

"Ready for a big fight," he added.

Dr Jade did not go into detail about whether the people from the capital were construction workers,  or not, but he said more labourers were seen on the Mittraphap Highway heading to the northeastern region.

Workers caught in Bangkok and five surrounding provinces are looking for ways to return home after all construction sites and camps were ordered to shut for one month from Monday.

In the northeastern border province of Surin, the number of Cambodians returning to their homes through the Chongchom checkpoint in Kap Choeng district rose sharply over the weekend.

Authorities in Bangkok were on Monday setting up checkpoints on six major outbound roads to prevent workers from leaving the capital city for their home provinces.

Clustered infections among construction workers are the main groups the government is trying to contain.

The shuttered construction site at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, where workers were found infected with Covid-19. (Photo:Prasit Tangprasert)

But before the order to close the camps came into effect on Monday, many labourers had already left for jobs in other provinces. For example, six found work painting at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital.

Dr Jade said the six workers departed their camp near Hua Lamphong station on a pickup truck on June 20. They were employed to spend five days painting a building at the hospital while living in a workers' camp about 500 metres away.

One of them tested positive on Friday and seven more of their colleagues and their families were also infected.

Nakhon Ratchasima has reported almost 1,200 infections and 17 deaths since the third coronavirus surge began in early April, according to data updated on Sunday. Almost 100 schools across the province have been closed.

Thailand

Spreaders reach Korat

Schools ordered closed in Nakhon Ratchasima city after workers who came from Bangkok were found infected with the coronavirus.

13:38
World

Malaysia extends Covid-19 lockdown indefinitely

Malaysia's nationwide lockdown that was scheduled to expire Monday is being extended indefinitely, the government has said as the number of Covid-19 cases sees no sign of abating.

12:59
World

Hong Kong police arrest top writer from shuttered Apple Daily

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police have arrested the lead opinion writer of Apple Daily on national security grounds as he tried to fly out of the city, local media reported, days after the pro-democracy newspaper was forced to shut down.

12:45
