Record 91 Covid deaths, 9,326 new cases

Medical workers use a trolley to move an elderly woman to a Covid-19 testing site located in Mahanak fresh market in Bangkok's Dusit district on Friday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Ninety-one Covid-19 fatalities and 9,326 new cases were reported on Saturday, according to the Public Health Ministry.

Of the new cases, 9,134 cases were among the general population and 192 among inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,841 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave began, there have been 297,969 Covid-19 patients, 216,492 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 336,158 cases, 243,918 of whom were discharged.

The death toll was 2,531 in the third wave and 2,625 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous high of daily Covid-19 fatalities was at 75 on Thursday when the country logged 7,058 new infections.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said later in the afternoon briefing that the 91 new fatalities, 47 of whom men, were 26-98 years old, or 67 on average.

Forty-four of those who died had hypertension, 38 had diabetes and 21 had high cholesterol. Twenty-five caught the disease from family members and 25 others from colleagues and neighbours.

Bangkok led with the most deaths (51), followed by Samut Prakan (9), Nonthaburi (8), Pathum Thani (5), Nakhon Pathom (4). Two each were reported in Khon Kaen, Roi Et and Narathiwat, and one each in Phetchaburi, Maha Sarakham, Kamphaeng Phet, Songkhla, Phetchabun, Chachoengsao, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Bangkok again logged the most new cases at 3,191, followed by 672 in Pathum Thani, 603 in Samut Prakan, 551 in Samut Sakhon, 359 in Chon Buri, 334 in Nonthaburi, 225 in Songkhla, 207 in Lop Buri, 175 in Saraburi and 173 in Pattani.

The 9,326 new cases over the past 24 hours included 9,307 local infections and 19 imported cases. Of the local infections, 6,567 were confirmed at hospitals, 2,548 via mass testing and 192 at prisons.

The 19 imported cases were from Ethiopia (1), the United Arab Emirates (3), Indonesia (1), Russia (1), Cambodia (1), Myanmar (12). They were a Cameroonian teacher, an Arab man, an Indonesia engineer, a Russian teacher, eight Myanmar nationals, and seven Thais. Of them, five Thai returnees and seven Myanmar nationals had entered the country illegally or via natural border crossing.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 490,002 in 24 hours to 186.83 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 8,287 to 4.03 million. The US had the most cases at 34.71 million, up 27,237. Thailand ranked 62nd.