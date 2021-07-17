Record 141 Covid deaths, 10,082 new cases reported Saturday

A family member cries as monk Pongpetch Santijittho is seen wearing a protective suit over his robe to cremate the body of a coronavirus victim at Wat Chin Wararam Worawihan in Muang district of Pathum Thani on Thursday. (Reuters photo)

The country had a record high of 141 new Covid-19 fatalities and a record high of 10,082 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Saturday morning.

There were 9,955 cases in the general population and 127 among prison inmates.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 363,126 Covid-19 patients, 250,758 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 391,909 Covid-19 cases, 278,184 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 3,005 in the third wave and 3,240 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The new records came as the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is looking at harsher controls to contain the spread of Covid-19 because some people and businesses continue to ignore existing measures.

The strict measures, including a curfew, have been imposed in Bangkok and five adjacent provinces for two weeks since Monday as the government attempted to curb the soaring number of new Covid-19 infections.








