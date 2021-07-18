Section
All domestic flights in Covid-risk areas to halt Wednesday
All domestic flights in Covid-risk areas to halt Wednesday

published : 18 Jul 2021 at 19:51

writer: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus ride a shuttle to a Bangkok Airways domestic flight at Koh Samui airport in Surat Thani province on Aug 21, 2020. (AFP)
FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus ride a shuttle to a Bangkok Airways domestic flight at Koh Samui airport in Surat Thani province on Aug 21, 2020. (AFP)

Domestic flights to and from Bangkok and other provinces classified by the government as high risk from Covid-19 will be suspended starting July 21 (Wednesday), the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said on Sunday

Exceptions are being made for medical flights, emergency landing aircrafts and flights in connection with the government's tourism reopening programs, the announcement said.

Other domestic fights can only fly at 50% capacity. 


