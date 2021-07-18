All domestic flights in Covid-risk areas to halt Wednesday
published : 18 Jul 2021 at 19:51
writer: Reuters
Domestic flights to and from Bangkok and other provinces classified by the government as high risk from Covid-19 will be suspended starting July 21 (Wednesday), the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said on Sunday
Exceptions are being made for medical flights, emergency landing aircrafts and flights in connection with the government's tourism reopening programs, the announcement said.
Other domestic fights can only fly at 50% capacity.