Record 11,784 new Covid cases, 81 deaths reported Monday

A woman who was fully recovered from Covid-19 disinfects her room in Min Buri district, Bangkok, on Friday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The country had another record high of 11,784 new Covid-19 cases and 81 fatalities over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Monday.

There were 11,684 cases in the general population and 100 among prison inmates.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 386,307 Covid-19 patients, 262,225 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 415,170 Covid-19 cases, 289,651 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 3,328 in the third wave and 3,422 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous high of daily Covid-19 cases at 11,397 was reported on Sunday.



