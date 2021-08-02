178 Covid deaths, 17,970 new cases reported

Monks, nuns and temple workers queue for coronavirus vaccination at SCG company headquarters in Bang Sue on Sunday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

There were 178 new Covid-19 fatalities and 17,970 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Monday morning.

There were 17,795 cases in the general population and 175 among prison inmates.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 604,421 Covid-19 patients, 391,815 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 633,284 Covid-19 cases, 419,241 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 5,077 in the third wave and 5,168 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.