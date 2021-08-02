Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
178 Covid deaths, 17,970 new cases reported
Thailand
General

178 Covid deaths, 17,970 new cases reported

published : 2 Aug 2021 at 08:48

writer: Online Reporters

Monks, nuns and temple workers queue for coronavirus vaccination at SCG company headquarters in Bang Sue on Sunday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
Monks, nuns and temple workers queue for coronavirus vaccination at SCG company headquarters in Bang Sue on Sunday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

There were 178 new Covid-19 fatalities and 17,970 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Monday morning.

There were 17,795 cases in the general population and 175 among prison inmates.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 604,421 Covid-19 patients, 391,815 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 633,284 Covid-19 cases, 419,241 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 5,077 in the third wave and 5,168 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Drug smugglers head to sea to avoid Covid roadblocks

Traffickers are avoiding the roads when they deliver drugs these days with Covid-19 checkpoints now commonplace on the roads, according to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

09:30
Thailand

178 Covid deaths, 17,970 new cases reported

There were 178 new Covid-19 fatalities and 17,970 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Monday morning.

08:48
Photos

Ready to assist

Monks decked in full protective gear from Wat Suthi Wararam in Bangkok help authorities to contain the latest outbreak of the highly transmissable Delta variant.

08:46