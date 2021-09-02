14,956 new Covid cases, 262 more deaths

People wait for their turn to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at the parking lot in Nonthaburi’s municipal office. The municipality is offering 500 Sinopharm jabs each day on a walk-in basis to individuals aged 18 and over who have yet to register for a vaccine, until supply runs out. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Thailand logged 262 more Covid-19 fatalities and 14,956 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning.

There were 14,600 cases in the general population and 356 among prison inmates.

On Wednesday, 17,936 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 1,205,624 Covid-19 patients, 1,031,278 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,234,487 Covid-19 cases, with 1,058,704 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 12,009 during the third wave and 12,103 since the beginning of the pandemic.