4,079 new Covid cases, 39 more deaths

A nurse administers a vaccine shot to a woman at a vaccination centre at Wat Bang Phli Yai Klang in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan on Wednesday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thailand logged 39 more Covid-19 fatalities and 4,079 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

There were 4,063 cases in the general population and 19 among prison inmates.

On Friday, 7,032 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,164,859 Covid-19 cases, with 2,090,253 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,057 during the third wave and 21,151 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.



