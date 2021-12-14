Section
Illegal Covid-19 lab raided
Thailand
General

Illegal Covid-19 lab raided

published : 14 Dec 2021 at 17:37

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Officials raid D Lab Inter Group clinic in Muang district of Pathum Thani on Monday, suspecting it of providing Covid-19 testing without authorisation. (Photo supplied)
Police arrested two women for allegedly operating an illegal laboratory for Covid-19 tests in Pathum Thani province.

Pol Maj Gen Anant Nanasombat, commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division, said police arrested the women, identified only as Wasita and Pornnapa, at D Lab Inter Group clinic in tambon Ban Krasaeng of Muang district on Monday.

According to the commander, the clinic provided people with antigen tests for Covid-19 and issued test result certificates without authorisation.

The clinic presented the operating licence of another clinic and charged each customer 500 baht. Its service provider and assistants were not doctors or medical technicians.

Police also found that blood and urine samples collected from factories and workplaces were improperly stored there. Instruments at the clinic showed that its services did not meet medical standards and it did not properly dispose of infectious waste.

Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of Department of Health Service Support, recommended people seeking tests first consult the list of licensed clinics and laboratories on the website of the Department of Medical Sciences. 

