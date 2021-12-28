Few people at opening of Korat New Year countdown

Silent Night: There were few people at the opening of the five-day New Year countdown in in Muang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Monday night, with exhibits and shops deserted and bands playing to empty chairs. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The opening of the five-day "Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022 - Amazing New Chapters @ Nakhon Ratchasima" celebration fell flat on Monday night, with only a small number of people turning up.

Organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), New Year coundown events are scheduled frrom Dec 27-31 in five provinces - Nakhon Ratchasima, Chiang Mai, Ayutthaya, Phuket and Rayong.



On Monday night in Nakhon Ratchasima, all events were largely deserted due to the strict measures imposed by the provincial authority to limit the spread of Covid-19.



In addition to all attendees needing proof of double vaccination, they must also show negative results of antigen testing for Covid-19 not more than 72 hours previously.



As a result, there were only a few cars in the parking area in front of city hall.



Exhibition booths and shops were quiet. Bands performed to empty chairs.



Only a small number of people were seen on the open ground in front of the Thao Suranaree statue, taking group pictures with the "Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022" signboard.



The TAT's intention is for the event to feature cultural exhibits showing Thai ways of life, art and culture, with traditional and contemporary music performances, community products and local food - to build confidence among international and domestic tourists with appropriate health and safety measures in place.

But few people were there to get the message.