Pattaya adds beds to cope with rising Covid caseload

Chon Buri passes Bangkok as province with most new daily infections

A popular beachside walk in Pattaya is quiet as new Covid-19 infections spread in the resort city and neighbouring Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri. (Photo: Chaiyot Phupattanapong)

PATTAYA: Pattaya has created 700 more “hospitel” beds as the resort city and adjacent Bang Lamung district account for more than half of all the new coronavirus infections in Chon Buri.

Deputy mayor Manote Nongyai said on Friday 300 beds at hotels registered to quarantine infected people had been fully occupied and 700 more had been added.

The city has also coordinated with Bang Lamung Hospital which set aside 2,000 beds for quarantine, he added.

The provincial public health office said on Thursday that the Tree Town night market in Pattaya was the site of several new cases of transmission of the virus. Officials are encouraging shoppers at the market to obtain antigen test kits (ATK) for testing on the first day and five days afterward.

The additional beds at hospitels were made available after more cases were registered in Pattaya and the district.

Chon Buri reported 1,342 new Covid-19 infections on Friday, 712 of them detected in Bang Lamung which includes Pattaya.

The province has led the country for new cases since Tuesday. New infections have jumped from 499 on Tuesday to 1,342 on Friday.