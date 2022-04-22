21,808 new Covid cases, 128 more deaths

Covid-19 vaccination is available for children at the Bang Sue Grand Station, Bangkok. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The country registered 128 more Covid-19 fatalities and 21,808 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 129 coronavirus-related fatalities and 21,931 new cases reported on Thursday morning.

There were 21,717 local cases and 91 imported ones.

On Thursday, 19,826 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 190,780 others were receiving treatment (up from 188,926 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,128,038 Covid-19 cases, including 1,904,603 this year, with 3,909,738 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 27,520 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 5,822 so far this year.