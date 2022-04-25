14,994 new Covid cases, 124 more deaths

Covid-19-infected people with mild symptoms can drive in and get Covid-19 medicines at a public van station in Thanyaburi district of Pathum Thani. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The country registered 124 more Covid-19 fatalities and 14,994 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

This compared with the 126 coronavirus-related fatalities and 17,784 new cases reported on Sunday morning.

There were 14,951 local cases and 43 imported ones.

On Sunday, 23,524 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 174,500 others were receiving treatment (up from 183,154 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,180,868 Covid-19 cases, including 1,957,433 this year, with 3,978,469 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 27,899 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 6,201 so far this year.