Airlines informed of new arrival rules
Thailand
General

published : 27 Apr 2022 at 11:09

writer: Online Reporters

Passengers undergo arrival procedures at Suvarnabhumi airport on April 1, 2022. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has informed airlines worldwide of new arrival rules to be imposed this Sunday, including an end to compulsory Covid-19 tests upon arrival.

CAAT announced on Wednesday that from May 1 inbound passengers with full Covid-19 vaccinations could enter the country without an additional Covid-19 test. However, they will be advised to take antigen tests if they develop any suspicious symptoms.

Those who are unvaccinated or inadequately vaccinated can undergo RT-PCR tests within 72 hours before travelling. If they do not have a prior RT-PCR test result, they must be quarantined for five days and undergo an RT-PCR test on the fourth or fifth day of the quarantine.

All air arrivals must have Covid-19 insurance with coverage worth at least US$10,000 during their stay in Thailand.

All visitors by air must provide evidence of their vaccination status or RT-PCR test results and their Covid-19 insurance to the Thailand Pass system before travelling. When their documents are verified, they will receive a QR code of the Thailand Pass system. Airline staff can deny boarding to any passengers without a QR code.

The airlines concerned must take responsibility for returning passengers without a QR code to the countries of origin, CAAT said.

