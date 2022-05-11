7,650 new Covid cases, 56 more deaths

Covid-19 vaccination continues for young people before the new school term, in Nonthaburi province. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The country registered 56 more Covid-19 fatalities and 7,650 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with the 53 coronavirus-related fatalities and 6,230 new cases reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 7,647 local cases and three imported ones.

On Tuesday, 9,322 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 78,274 others were receiving treatment (down from 80,002 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,345,218 Covid-19 cases, including 2,121,783 this year, with 4,237,692 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,252 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,554 so far this year.