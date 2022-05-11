Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
7,650 new Covid cases, 56 more deaths
Thailand
General

7,650 new Covid cases, 56 more deaths

published : 11 May 2022 at 07:48

writer: Online Reporters

Covid-19 vaccination continues for young people before the new school term, in Nonthaburi province. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
Covid-19 vaccination continues for young people before the new school term, in Nonthaburi province. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The country registered 56 more Covid-19 fatalities and 7,650 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with the 53 coronavirus-related fatalities and 6,230 new cases reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 7,647 local cases and three imported ones.

On Tuesday, 9,322 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 78,274 others were receiving treatment (down from 80,002 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,345,218 Covid-19 cases, including 2,121,783 this year, with 4,237,692 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,252 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,554 so far this year.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Business

Line Shopping targets hefty growth this year

Social commerce platform Line Shopping targets 150% growth in the number of participating shops and a rise of 200% in gross merchandise value (GMV) this year, thanks to dynamic growth activities connected to social commerce, which now accounts for 61% of total e-commerce value.

08:01
Thailand

7,650 new Covid cases, 56 more deaths

The country registered 56 more Covid-19 fatalities and 7,650 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

07:48
Sports

Liverpool still chasing Man City like 'mad' in title race

BIRMINGHAM: Liverpool are still "chasing like mad" after Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, said Jurgen Klopp after coming from a goal down to beat Aston Villa 2-1 on Tuesday.

07:45