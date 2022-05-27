Nightlife venues warned to stay safe

Staff arrange tables at a pub in Wang Thonglang district, Bangkok. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The government has urged operators of nightlife outlets to follow precautions against Covid-19 strictly after they reopen for business next month.

Last Friday, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) approved the reopening of such venues in 31 provinces from June 1 but they will still be required to close at midnight.

They include pubs, bars, karaoke bars, massage parlours and other nightspots.

The 31 provinces, with 14 reclassified as green zones in the CCSA's colour-coded Covid-19 situation zoning and 17 recognised as blue zones, will still be required to follow the Covid-free setting measures set by the Ministry of Public Health.

Also last Friday, the CCSA decided to scrap the Thai Pass requirement for Thai nationals returning from abroad by air from June 1.

Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokeswoman for the CCSA, said on Thursday that only night entertainment venues in the 31 provinces will be allowed to reopen. They must also refrain from holding promotional activities.

Dr Apisamai said some venues have already reopened despite not having received permission. The authorities will issue initial warnings, but if infections are found on their premises, they will be closed for 3-5 days, she said.

Dr Apisamai said some of the 46 provinces that remain high-surveillance yellow zones have reported high numbers of Covid-19 cases, notably Samut Sakhon, Khon Kaen, Sakon Nakhon and Roi Et.

Thailand logged 4,924 new cases of Covid-19 and 37 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the CCSA announced.