Covid-tracking MorChana app closed down

Thailand
General

published : 1 Jun 2022 at 16:25

writer: Online Reporters

The sign displays a QR code for people to download the MorChana app, when it was introduced in April 2020. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
The Public Health Ministry on Wednesday shut down its Covid-location tracking app MorChana, ahead of the disease being declared endemic.

The ministry said that apart from the expected endemic declaration, it ended the use of MorChana (doctors win) because the local Covid-19 situation had improved and the government did not require people arriving in the country to use the app any more.

All organisations involved would erase data related to MorChana, the ministry said.

Last year the government urged people to use the app to support its efforts to control Covid-19. The app was launched in April 2020.

The Public Health Ministry has said it plans to declare Covid-19 an endemic disease on July 1.

