1,814 new Covid cases, 17 more deaths

Visitors listen to live music performances at Siam Square's walking street in Bangkok on Sunday when the country logged 1,814 new Covid-19 cases admitted to hospital and 17 new fatalities related to the disease. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The country registered 17 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,814 new cases admitted to hospital during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

This compared with the 18 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,028 new cases admitted to hospital reported on Sunday morning.

There were 1,813 local cases and one imported case.

On Sunday, 2,361 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 22,735 others were receiving treatment (down from 23,299 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,560,843 Covid-19 cases, including 2,337,408 this year, with 4,507,095 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,013 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,315 so far this year.