Boy who died from rare illness had Covid, dept says
Thailand
General

published : 22 Jul 2022 at 08:08

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) said that a 6-year-old boy who died from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) was infected with Covid-19.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, DDC director-general, told a press conference on Thursday that the dead child had not been vaccinated.

"He had been hospitalised at a private medical centre before being sent to Pathum Thani Hospital, as he sank into lethargy and had cold hands and feet on July 19," Dr Opas said.

He said the boy developed an inflammatory condition in his heart and lungs, which eventually led to his death. MIS-C is among the conditions associated with Covid-19.

"The variant spreading in Thailand at the moment is mainly the Omicron subvariant BA.5 which is highly contagious, especially among children who have close contact with their schoolmates," said Dr Opas. "Most of the infected children have mild symptoms and can recover from the virus by themselves," he said. Only a few children develop MIS-C, Dr Opas said. Children diagnosed with the condition are advised to seek immediate medical care, he said.

"We can prevent MIS-C among children by vaccination. The inflammatory condition is rare and vaccinated children will have less exposure to it," Dr Opas added.

The department suggested that parents with children over 5 years old have them vaccinated against Covid-19 to prevent them facing any risks from underlying conditions.

In late April, a Facebook Page called @Infectious1234 posted about the inflammatory condition among children who were infected with but have recovered from Covid-19. It said children can develop MIS-C two to six weeks after recovering from Covid-19, with more than two organs inflamed.

The cause of MIS-C remains unknown but many children with the condition also had Covid-19.

