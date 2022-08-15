1,663 new Covid inpatients, 33 more deaths

Tourists fill the top of a double-decker bus as it passes Democracy Monument in Bangkok on Sunday when the country logged 1,663 new Covid-19 patients and 30 new fatalities related to the disease. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul).

There were 33 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,663 new patients admitted to hospitals on Sunday, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday.

This compared with 30 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,773 patients on Saturday, as reported on Sunday.

As of midnight Sunday, a total of 20,256 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (down from 20,958 the previous day), including 10,902 in hospitals (up from 10,853). Of the remainder, 203 were in field hospitals/hospitel facilities (down from 232) and 9,086 in home/community isolation (down from 9,795).

Of those in hospitals, 937 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (up from 927) and 486 dependent on ventilators (up from 482).

The 24-hour period also saw 2,335 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

The 1,663 new Covid-19 patients over the past 24 hours comprised 1,650 in the general population and 13 among prison inmates.

The 33 people who died were aged from 45 to 97 years.

Bangkok logged eight more deaths and there were four in the adjacent provinces of Nonthaburi (2) and Samut Sakhon (2).

Other central plains provinces further from the capital reported six coronavirus-related deaths - in Nakhon Sawan, Saraburi, Chon Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Ratchaburi and Phetchaburi.

The North reported six deaths - in Chiang Mai (5) and Lampang (1).

The Northeast had four - in Nakhon Ratchasima (3) and Chaiyaphum (1).

The South registered five more deaths - in Nakhon Si Thammarat (2), Trang (2) and Songkhla (1).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,622,088 Covid-19 cases, including 2,398,653 this year, with 4,569,974 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,858 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 10,160 so far this year.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 499,942 in 24 hours to 595.17 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 966 to 6.45 million.

The United States had the most cases at 94.69 million, up 9,215, and the most deaths at 1.06 million, up 10.



