Procurement of vaccines for emergency use halted
Thailand
General

Procurement of vaccines for emergency use halted

published : 5 Nov 2022 at 07:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and medical staff try to console a boy who receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Phra Nang Klao Hospital in Nonthaburi province on Oct 12, 2022. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and medical staff try to console a boy who receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Phra Nang Klao Hospital in Nonthaburi province on Oct 12, 2022. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The Ministry of Public Health has announced the cancellation of the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines for emergency use.

The notice was published in the Royal Gazette on Thursday with immediate effect.

The cancellation was endorsed by Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Oct 31.

The ministry had to invoke Sections 4 and 18 of the National Vaccine Security Act for publication in the Royal Gazette.

The ministry in 2020 issued an announcement to procure Covid-19 vaccines for emergency use to combat the coronavirus amid a shortage of shots.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that the number of Covid-19 cases worldwide has significantly decreased since the virus outbreak was declared a global pandemic in March 2020.

The Covid-19 situation in Thailand has also improved, prompting it to be downgraded from a dangerous communicable disease to a communicable disease under surveillance, along with the cancellation of an emergency decree.

Thailand's vaccine supplies are considered to be sufficient for the population.

