Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Police flats car-bombed, one killed others injured
Thailand
General

Police flats car-bombed, one killed others injured

published : 22 Nov 2022 at 16:09

writer: Waedao Harai and Reuters

Police flats in Muang district, Narathiwat, cordoned off after a car bomb exploded inside the compound on Tuesday. One police officer was killed and five others confirmed injured, with reports of many other injuries. (Photo: Waedao Harai)
Police flats in Muang district, Narathiwat, cordoned off after a car bomb exploded inside the compound on Tuesday. One police officer was killed and five others confirmed injured, with reports of many other injuries. (Photo: Waedao Harai)

NARATHIWAT: A police officer was killed and at least five others injured when a car bomb exploded at a block of police flats in Muang district on Tuesday afternoon.

Pol Col Jeffrey Salaimankul, the Muang police superintendent, said the attack occurred about 12.45pm.

A man wearing clothing similar to a police uniform was seen driving a pickup into the police flats compound and parking it near the housing building.

He left, and soon afterwards the pickup exploded.

The explosion caused heavy damage to the flats, and started a fire.

Pol Capt Suthirak Panthaniya, a deputy traffic police inspector, was killed. Five other policemen, who were not identified, were injured. (contiues below)

(Photo supplied)

The compound was cordoned off to allow fire engines inside. The fire was put out in about 20 minutes.

Many other people were believed to have also been injured by the bomb.

"It was a car bomb. We are still clearing the area and the number of injured could increase," Pol Lt Col Niti Suksan, a deputy police superintendent, was quoted by Reuters as saying.

The report said at least 29 people were treated at hospital for injuries, among them police officers and civilians, citing Pornprasit Jantra, director of the Narathiwat Rajanagarindra hospital.

No-one had claimed responsibility.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Death toll hits 252 as Indonesians face quake trauma

Iwan Gunawan was forced to leave his gravely injured wife buried under rubble to run outside and save his daughter after a strong earthquake rocked Indonesia's largest province.

16:55
Business

Singapore Air adds flights to Bangkok, Phuket

Singapore Airlines Ltd will add flights to East and Southeast Asia, including Bangkok and Phuket, from early next year and trim some services to the United States as it tweaks routes and plane allocations to get a head start over rivals as nations ease travel restrictions.

16:40
Business

World’s worst-performing stocks have Vietnam investors on edge

The world’s biggest stock-market slump is testing the resolve of Vietnam’s investing masses.

16:40