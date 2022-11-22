Police flats car-bombed, one killed others injured

Police flats in Muang district, Narathiwat, cordoned off after a car bomb exploded inside the compound on Tuesday. One police officer was killed and five others confirmed injured, with reports of many other injuries. (Photo: Waedao Harai)

NARATHIWAT: A police officer was killed and at least five others injured when a car bomb exploded at a block of police flats in Muang district on Tuesday afternoon.

Pol Col Jeffrey Salaimankul, the Muang police superintendent, said the attack occurred about 12.45pm.



A man wearing clothing similar to a police uniform was seen driving a pickup into the police flats compound and parking it near the housing building.

He left, and soon afterwards the pickup exploded.



The explosion caused heavy damage to the flats, and started a fire.



Pol Capt Suthirak Panthaniya, a deputy traffic police inspector, was killed. Five other policemen, who were not identified, were injured. (contiues below)

(Photo supplied)

The compound was cordoned off to allow fire engines inside. The fire was put out in about 20 minutes.



Many other people were believed to have also been injured by the bomb.



"It was a car bomb. We are still clearing the area and the number of injured could increase," Pol Lt Col Niti Suksan, a deputy police superintendent, was quoted by Reuters as saying.



The report said at least 29 people were treated at hospital for injuries, among them police officers and civilians, citing Pornprasit Jantra, director of the Narathiwat Rajanagarindra hospital.



No-one had claimed responsibility.