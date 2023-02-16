15 tested positive for drugs in Pattaya pub raid

Police and Bang Lamung district officers search customers in a raid on Dragon Man Club in Pattaya, Chon Buri province, early on Thursday. Fifteen of the customers tested positive for drugs. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: Pattaya police and administrative officers in Bang Lamung district raided a pub operating without a permit and opening beyond the 2am closing time and rounded up 15 customers who were tested positive for drugs early Thursday.

When the authorities arrived at about 3.30am, Dragon Man Club in Soi Pattaya Klang 12, tambon Nong Prue, was still open. Some 50 revellers were drinking alcohol and dancing to the music, with young men serving as bar hosts.

The officers checked the ID cards of all customers. In subsequent urine tests, 15 of them - 14 men and one woman - were found positive for illegal drugs.

In a search, many plastic sachets containing powder believed to be drugs were found hidden in lockers for staff. Some of the sachets had been opened and left scattered on the floor and in dust bins. Many condoms, most of them already used, were found all over the place.

The pub attendants and the 15 customers who tested positive were taken to Pattaya police station for legal action.

Pisit Sirisawasdinukul, the Bang Lamung district chief, said the pub was operating without a licence, opening beyond the closing time and allowing use of drugs.

He said he would report to Chon Buri governor Thawatchai Srithong and recommend the venue be closed for five years.