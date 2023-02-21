Fire damages tour boats recharging at river pier

Firemen spray water on a burning tour boat at a pier on the Chao Phraya river in Phra Pradaeng district, Samut Prakan, on Tuesday morning. Several boats moored there for recharging were damaged. (Photo supplied)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A fire at a pier on the Chao Phraya river damaged three electric tour boats moored there for recharging, in Phra Pradaeng district on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported to Samrong Tai police station about 7.20am.

The pier is at Moo 2 village in tambon Bang Ya Phraek and belongs to Piyasiri Wanit Co. It is rented by Mine Mobility Research Co, which offers charging services for electric boats.

Security guard Somdet Sae Ueng, 64, said the fire started when the battery on one tour boat exploded. The flames spread to several other boats nearby, he said.

Five fire trucks from the Puchao Saming Phrai Municipality were sent to quell the blaze, which was put out in about 30 minutes.

Total damage was still being assessed. There were no injuries.

The Marine Department said later that when the fire broke out there were 11 electric tour boats moored at the pier. Three of them were damaged - Mine Smart Ferry 27, Mine Smart Ferry 28 and Mine Smart Ferry 29. The three boats had not been registered for service.

The Samut Prakan Marine Office was investigating the cause of the fire, and said it would complete its report in seven days. Witnesses had been invited to give information.