Ex-top cop denies drug lobby claims

Ex-national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk (police photo)

Ex-national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk on Tuesday denied having lobbied police investigators or agreed to act as a witness in criminal cases connected to a senator allegedly involved in drug trafficking rings.

Pol Gen Suwat said in an interview with Channel 3 that he did not know the senator personally, despite having met him at the parliament at least twice.

It was reported earlier that a letter written by a police inspector had circulated on social media detailing how police arrested a Myanmar national, identified as Tun Min Latt, for a drug-related charge on Sept 17 last year. During interrogation, the suspect implicated the senator.

On Oct 3 last year, the Criminal Court approved a warrant against the senator on charges related to drug trafficking and money laundering, according to the letter.

The senator has also sued Atchariya Reuangrattanapong, chairman of the Help Crime Victims Club, for defamation over the latter's alleged accusations about the senator's alleged role in the drug gang.

On Tuesday, Pol Gen Suwat insisted he knows to keep his distance from the criminal cases involving the senator, particularly the defamation charge. He also expressed his dismay at what he said was a baseless claim that he would appear as a witness for the senator in both the drug and defamation cases.

Earlier, Move Forward Party MP Rangsiman Rome said that a top-level police officer with the Thai initial Sor may have meddled to have the warrant for the senator's arrest cancelled.

National police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas said he had ordered an investigation into the claims about the ''Sor'' police officer.