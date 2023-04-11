Key man in police-run gambling network arrested

Police enter a house in Bang Na district, Bangkok, on Tuesday morning during raids against an online gambling network allegedly run by a police inspector. (Police photo)

Police on Tuesday morning raided 16 premises in connection with the online gambling network linked to a police inspector and arrested three suspects, including the alleged money manager.

The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) launched the raids about 6am.

They were part of the investigation into the online gambling network allegedly run by Pol Lt Col Wasawat Makurasakul, aka "Inspector Sua", of the police logistics office.

Important targets were houses 111/278 and 111/284 on La Salle 32 Road in Bang Na district.

They were owned by Thananat Morakot, suspected to be a key man in the network and responsible for managing the money and supervising its programmers, CSD deputy commander Pol Col Anek Taosuparp said.

Thananat, 32, was one of three suspects arrested during the raids on Tuesday.

Police found records of transactions totalling about 20 million baht through his bank accounts, as well as one million baht in cash in his possession, Pol Col Anek said.