Songkran road accidents top 2,000

Injuries up on last year, but deaths down

A capsized pickup truck rests on the Mitraparp Highway in Non Daeng district, Nakhon Ratchasima, after crashing into a power pole on Sunday. The two men in the truck were injured. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

During the first six days of Songkran festival travel there were 2,008 traffic accidents, an increase on last year's more subdued celebrations and with more casualties, but road deaths are down, according to the Interior Ministry.

Chotenarin Kerdsom, permanent secretary, said the 2,008 traffic accidents from April 11-16 claimed 236 lives and injured 2,005 other people.

The number of injured was up 18% and accidents rose by 16% over the same period of last year's Thai New Year celebration.

However, the death toll dropped by 4.45%.

Mr Chotenarin said that Bangkok had the most holiday deaths to date, 20. while the northern province of Nan recorded the most traffic accidents, 62, and the highest number of injured people, 63.

On Sunday, the sixth day of Songkran festival traveling period, there were 263 traffic accidents, 36 deaths and 268 injured people.

Speeding was the most common cause of the accidents, 39%, followed by drink driving (24%). Motorcycles were involved in 78% of the accidents, Mr Chotenarin said.

Weerakit Hanpariphan, director-general of the Probation Department, said during the six-day period courts ordered probation in 6,705 cases of drink driving, 230 cases of drivers who abused drugs and 23 reckless driving cases.