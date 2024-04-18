Road accidents killed 287 people during Songkran

Vehicles carrying revellers and water containers run on a road beside the Kwai River in Muang district of Kanchanaburi province to celebrate the Songkran festival on Wednesday. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

There were 287 fatalities and 2,060 injuries in traffic accidents during the government's road safety campaign week for the Songkran festival, according to Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Mr Anutin said on Thursday that the casualties happened in 2,044 traffic accidents from April 11 to 17.

During the so-called "seven dangerous days" of travelling, the northernmost province of Chiang Rai recorded the highest number of accidents at 82 and related deaths at 17. Seven out of 77 provinces remained free of road fatalities.

The northern province of Phrae registered the highest number of injuries at 80.

The minister said there was a decrease in the number of traffic accidents and injuries compared to the previous year, while fatalities saw an increase. Authorities pledged to maintain rigorous road safety campaigns throughout the year, he added.

On April 17, there were 224 traffic accidents, resulting in 28 deaths and 224 injuries. Speeding caused 46% of the accidents, followed by cutting in front of other vehicles with 19% and drink-driving with 12%.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. (Photo: Government House)

During New Year travelling from Dec 29 to Jan 4, a total of 2,288 traffic accidents occurred nationwide, resulting in 284 fatalities and 2,307 injuries. Speeding also remained the major cause of road accidents, accounting for 48.5%.

During the Songkran festival from April 11-17 last year, there were 2,203 road accidents, causing 264 deaths and 2,208 injuries. Most of the deaths and injuries were people riding motorcycles without a crash helmet.