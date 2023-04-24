Open letter calls for U-turn on legalisation

People check out bongs at Nonthaburi Green Market 2023 as local farmers, growers and other cannabis-related businesses showcase their products in Nonthaburi's Pakkret district last week. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

A network of doctors, academics and civil groups has published yet another open letter to oppose the government's decision to legalise cannabis.

In their seventh open letter, they called on the public to vote for parties which do not back the removal of cannabis from the list of narcotics and its promotion as a cash crop.

According to the open letter, there has been an increase in accidents and reports of adverse reactions on mental and physical health since the consumption of cannabis was liberalised last year.

The consumption and trade of cannabis was effectively legalised on June 9 last year, when the Bhumjaithai Party succeeded in having the plant removed from the list of Type 5 narcotics. The move meant most parts of the plant can be used, except parts of the plant containing more than 0.2% of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) by weight.

The letter noted that the medical use of cannabis had already been allowed since 2019, while the plant was still listed as a narcotic.

Cannabis' removal from the list of Type 5 narcotics meant the plant and its derivatives has become more easily accessible. But in the absence of a legal framework to control and monitor the production and use of cannabis, recreational use of the plant has soared, the letter said.

It also pointed out that if the Bhumjaithai Party wanted to promote cannabis as a cash crop, its legalisation should have been supervised by the Ministry of Commerce or the Ministry of Industry.

Instead, the Ministry of Public Health has become a cannabis promoter, rather than a cannabis regulator, said in the statement.

It concluded that people should reconsider voting for political parties who endorse cannabis legalisation in the upcoming election on May 14.

The open letter included a list of signatures of medical workers, academics from various fields and civil workers who support cannabis restriction.

Some notable names on the list include former senior Health Ministry official Chatree Banchuen, former secretary-general Central Narcotics Control Office Niyom Termsrisuk and adviser to the International Narcotics Control Board Viroj Sumyai.